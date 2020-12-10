Alexa
Polish deputy PM and ruling party head faces confidence vote

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 04:35
FILE - In this July 10, 2020 file photo, Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, left, attends a police-guarded ceremony in Warsaw, Poland. A...
FILE - In this July 10, 2020 file photo, Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, left, attends a police-guarded ceremony in Warsaw, Poland. A...

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers are to vote late Wednesday on a no-confidence motion against Deputy Prime Minister and ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

The opposition Civic Platform party says Kaczynski, who in October took the job of deputy prime minister in charge of security, has failed in his task.

To support its argument, the party points to the use of police force and tear gas against protesters in recent massive anti-government demonstrations.

It also points to the continuous conflict that Poland has faced with the European Union under Kaczynski’s ruling conservative party since 2015.

The Law and Justice party and its two small coalition parties hold a narrow majority of 234 votes out of 460 in the lower house or Sejm.

The vote is expected late Wednesday.

Updated : 2020-12-10 22:54 GMT+08:00

