New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|117.05
|Down 2.20
|Dec
|115.10
|115.10
|114.90
|114.90
|Down 2.20
|Jan
|117.05
|Down 2.20
|Mar
|118.80
|Down 2.15
|Mar
|119.60
|119.60
|116.50
|117.05
|Down 2.20
|May
|121.25
|121.30
|118.30
|118.80
|Down 2.15
|Jul
|122.70
|122.70
|119.85
|120.35
|Down 2.10
|Sep
|124.35
|124.35
|121.35
|121.85
|Down 2.05
|Dec
|125.65
|125.75
|123.00
|123.50
|Down 2.05
|Mar
|125.75
|125.75
|124.70
|125.10
|Down 2.10
|May
|125.45
|125.85
|125.45
|125.85
|Down 2.10
|Jul
|126.15
|126.55
|126.15
|126.55
|Down 2.10
|Sep
|127.20
|Down 2.10
|Dec
|127.70
|128.10
|127.70
|128.10
|Down 2.10
|Mar
|128.95
|Down 2.10
|May
|129.65
|Down 2.10
|Jul
|130.35
|Down 2.10
|Sep
|131.80
|Down 2.10