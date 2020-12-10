Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 04:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 117.05 Down 2.20
Dec 115.10 115.10 114.90 114.90 Down 2.20
Jan 117.05 Down 2.20
Mar 118.80 Down 2.15
Mar 119.60 119.60 116.50 117.05 Down 2.20
May 121.25 121.30 118.30 118.80 Down 2.15
Jul 122.70 122.70 119.85 120.35 Down 2.10
Sep 124.35 124.35 121.35 121.85 Down 2.05
Dec 125.65 125.75 123.00 123.50 Down 2.05
Mar 125.75 125.75 124.70 125.10 Down 2.10
May 125.45 125.85 125.45 125.85 Down 2.10
Jul 126.15 126.55 126.15 126.55 Down 2.10
Sep 127.20 Down 2.10
Dec 127.70 128.10 127.70 128.10 Down 2.10
Mar 128.95 Down 2.10
May 129.65 Down 2.10
Jul 130.35 Down 2.10
Sep 131.80 Down 2.10

Updated : 2020-12-10 22:53 GMT+08:00

