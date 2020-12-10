BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2674
|Down
|26
|Dec
|2549
|Down
|26
|Mar
|2511
|Down
|24
|Mar
|2582
|2612
|2540
|2549
|Down
|26
|May
|2544
|2572
|2508
|2511
|Down
|24
|Jul
|2528
|2556
|2494
|2495
|Down
|25
|Sep
|2516
|2541
|2482
|2484
|Down
|24
|Dec
|2510
|2512
|2474
|2475
|Down
|21
|Mar
|2489
|2491
|2468
|2468
|Down
|19
|May
|2463
|Down
|19
|Jul
|2463
|Down
|19
|Sep
|2466
|Down
|19