BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2674 Down 26
Dec 2549 Down 26
Mar 2511 Down 24
Mar 2582 2612 2540 2549 Down 26
May 2544 2572 2508 2511 Down 24
Jul 2528 2556 2494 2495 Down 25
Sep 2516 2541 2482 2484 Down 24
Dec 2510 2512 2474 2475 Down 21
Mar 2489 2491 2468 2468 Down 19
May 2463 Down 19
Jul 2463 Down 19
Sep 2466 Down 19

Updated : 2020-12-10 22:53 GMT+08:00

