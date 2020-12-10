Alexa
Spain's ex-king pays tax debt amid ongoing financial probes

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 03:06
FILE - In this Saturday, May 4, 2019 file photo, Spain's former King Juan Carlos, leaves the Notre Dame cathedral after attending at the funeral of th...

MADRID (AP) — The law firm representing Juan Carlos I said Wednesday that Spain's former monarch has paid tax authorities nearly 680,000 euros ($821,000) following a voluntary declaration of previously undisclosed income.

The former king now lives in Abu Dhabi, where he moved in August amid a deepening financial scandal.

His lawyer in Madrid, Javier Sánchez-Junco, said in an e-mailed statement that Juan Carlos I filed a self-declaration of undeclared past income and had paid by Wednesday the ensuing debt of 678,393.72 euros.

The former king moved to the United Arab Emirates after it emerged that he had become the target of official investigations by prosecutors in Spain and Switzerland for possible financial wrongdoing.

His lawyer said Wednesday that Juan Carlos I “remains, as he has always been, available for prosecutors, for any procedure or action that they may take.”

The Spanish government had said that the former monarch deserved no special treatment by the country’s legal system.

The possible financial wrongdoing and Juan Carlos I's move to Abu Dhabi had caused unease in the Socialist-led coalition government and royal household, giving ammunition to those who want the monarchy abolished.

Updated : 2020-12-10 22:51 GMT+08:00

