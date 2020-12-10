Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall expecting her 3rd child

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 02:06
Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall expecting her 3rd child

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child, her husband announced Wednesday.

Former rugby star Mike Tindall, who has two daughters with Zara — 6-year-old Mia and 2-year-old Lena — said he wanted their third child to be a boy.

“It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week — third Tindall on its way,” he said on a podcast he co-hosts. “I’d like a boy this time … I’ll love it whether a boy or a girl -- but please be a boy.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the queen and her husband Philip are “delighted” by the news.

Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's only daughter, has spoken about two miscarriages she had in the past. On Wednesday, her husband said she is “always careful because of things that have happened in the past, and really looking forward to it.”

While he declined to reveal the baby’s due date, he joked about naming the child, saying “we’re not sure what to do, Covi or Covina.”

The queen already has eight great-grandchildren.

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ