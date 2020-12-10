Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Broncos' A.J. Bouye suspended six games for PED violation

By ARNIE STAPLETON , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/10 01:16
Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) in the second half of an NFL fo...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) tries to catch a pass as Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) defends in the first half of an N...

Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) in the second half of an NFL fo...

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) tries to catch a pass as Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) defends in the first half of an N...

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The NFL has suspended Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye six games without pay for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Boyue’s suspension means the Broncos (4-8) have lost their top three cornerbacks in a week. Bryce Callahan went on IR last week with a foot injury and rookie Essang Bassey sustained a season-ending knee injury Sunday against the Chiefs.

Bouye will be able to participate in the offseason and preseason practices and exhibition games next summer, but barring a successful appeal will still have to sit out the first two games of the 2021 regular season.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ