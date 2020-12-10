Jets WR Mims dealing with personal issue, could miss game

New York Jets' Denzel Mims, right, runs from Las Vegas Raiders' Nick Kwiatkoski during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in E... New York Jets' Denzel Mims, right, runs from Las Vegas Raiders' Nick Kwiatkoski during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

New York Jets' Denzel Mims runs the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Ruthe... New York Jets' Denzel Mims runs the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

New York Jets' Denzel Mims, right, scores a two-point conversion during the second half an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, De... New York Jets' Denzel Mims, right, scores a two-point conversion during the second half an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims is dealing with what coach Adam Gase called “a personal issue” and could miss the game Sunday at Seattle.

Gase wouldn’t detail the situation involving Mims on Wednesday since it’s a personal matter, but it is believed the receiver could need to travel home to Texas to handle a family matter.

Because Mims would then need to go through the NFL’s extensive COVID-19 protocols before being allowed back into the team’s facility, that could prevent him from being fully cleared before the game against the Seahawks.

“He's possibly going to be out of the protocol here,” Gase said. “We'll see how today goes, but there's a possibility that that could throw him out of the game.”

When asked to clarify if Mims was currently in the COVID-19 protocol, Gase said the receiver was, “but at the end of the day, he might not be.”

Mims, the team's second-round draft pick in April, has been a bright spot in the second half of the season. He missed the first six games while recovering from hamstring issues, but has 19 catches for 324 yards in the six games since. Mims has at least one catch of 20 or more yards in five straight games, with only Chicago's Allen Robinson (10), Atlanta's Julio Jones (six) and Washington's Terry McLaurin (six) having longer active streaks.

Linebacker Jordan Jenkins (shoulder), right guard Greg Van Roten (toe) and safeties Ashtyn Davis (foot) and Bennett Jackson (hamstring) were all not practicing Wednesday. Gase said Van Roten, Davis and Jackson could be placed on injured reserve.

Running back Frank Gore was expected to be limited after leaving the game last Sunday against Las Vegas with a concussion.

“That's a good first step,” Gase said. “Whatever all those steps are that they have to go through, he's going through. So today he's allowed to participate in practice, so that's a plus.”

Safety Marcus Maye (rib), wide receiver Breshad Perriman (shoulder), center Connor McGovern (back/hamstring), right tackle George Fant (knee) and offensive lineman Pat Elflein (shoulder/ankle) were all expected to be limited.

