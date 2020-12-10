Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Albanians protesters demand interior minister’s resignation

By LLAZAR SEMINI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/10 00:46
Albanians protesters demand interior minister’s resignation

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Several hundred Albanians protested Wednesday to demand the resignation of the interior minister after the killing of a 25-year-old man a day earlier.

Media reported that protesters threw objects at police officers and the interior ministry building and at least one police officer, a protester and a journalist were injured in sporadic clashes while people tried to enter the ministry.

Klodian Rasha was shot dead during the country's overnight curfew a day earlier after not responding to police calls to stop.

Interior Minister Sander Lleshaj said police were investigating how the incident occurred.

Hundreds of protesters defied rain and the government rules prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people due to the coronavirus pandemic, rallying first at the interior ministry and then along the boulevard at the prime minister’s office.

Albanian authorities have imposed several lockdown measures including prohibiting gatherings, mandatory mask wearing and an overnight curfew to try to prevent a surge of new cases.

Protesters said the rally was not political, but some opposition supporters were seen among them.

In April next year Albania holds parliamentary election.

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ