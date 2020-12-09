Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/12/09 23:00
NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 306 5-1-0 4-2-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 4-0-0
Miami 8 4 0 .667 303 212 4-2-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0
New England 6 6 0 .500 274 255 4-2-0 2-4-0 5-4-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 0 12 0 .000 180 353 0-7-0 0-5-0 0-10-0 0-2-0 0-5-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 8 4 0 .667 328 273 4-2-0 4-2-0 4-4-0 4-0-0 2-2-0
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 359 326 4-3-0 4-1-0 6-4-0 2-0-0 3-1-0
Houston 4 8 0 .333 288 323 2-4-0 2-4-0 3-6-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
Jacksonville 1 11 0 .083 251 352 1-5-0 0-6-0 1-8-0 0-3-0 1-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 11 1 0 .917 334 211 6-1-0 5-0-0 8-0-0 3-1-0 4-0-0
Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321 5-1-0 4-2-0 6-3-0 3-0-0 2-2-0
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 316 231 3-3-0 4-2-0 4-5-0 3-0-0 2-2-0
Cincinnati 2 9 1 .208 237 308 2-3-0 0-6-1 2-7-0 0-2-1 0-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Kansas City 11 1 0 .917 370 254 5-1-0 6-0-0 9-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0
Las Vegas 7 5 0 .583 323 347 2-3-0 5-2-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Denver 4 8 0 .333 225 320 2-4-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 0-3-0 1-3-0
L.A. Chargers 3 9 0 .250 277 345 2-4-0 1-5-0 3-6-0 0-3-0 0-3-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
N.Y. Giants 5 7 0 .417 231 265 2-3-0 3-4-0 1-1-0 4-6-0 3-2-0
Washington 5 7 0 .417 264 260 3-3-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 3-5-0 3-2-0
Philadelphia 3 8 1 .292 253 307 2-3-1 1-5-0 0-3-1 3-5-0 2-2-0
Dallas 3 9 0 .250 268 393 2-4-0 1-5-0 0-3-0 3-6-0 1-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 347 241 5-1-0 5-1-0 2-1-0 8-1-0 5-0-0
Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280 3-3-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 4-4-0 2-2-0
Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 311 302 2-5-0 2-3-0 2-0-0 2-8-0 1-3-0
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300 2-4-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 3-6-0 1-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 379 299 5-1-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 7-2-0 3-1-0
Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 319 329 3-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 4-4-0 3-1-0
Chicago 5 7 0 .417 246 284 2-4-0 3-3-0 0-2-0 5-5-0 1-3-0
Detroit 5 7 0 .417 286 358 1-4-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 4-5-0 1-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 301 243 4-1-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 8-2-0 2-2-0
Seattle 8 4 0 .667 353 321 5-1-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 6-3-0 2-2-0
Arizona 6 6 0 .500 332 296 3-3-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 4-4-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 5 7 0 .417 285 288 1-5-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 3-5-0 2-2-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched first round bye

*-clinched home-field advantage

___

Thursday's Games

New England at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ