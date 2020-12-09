Alexa
AP photographers capture a sports world disrupted in 2020

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/09 21:00
Smoke from wildfires obscures the sky over Oracle Park in San Francisco as the Seattle Mariners take batting practice before their baseball game again...
Men play baseball wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in Las Playas neighborhood, in eastern Havana, Cuba, on May ...
Kai Lenny from Hawaii goes airborne exiting a wave during the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge at Praia do Norte or North Beach in Nazare, Portugal, on Fe...
Spectators are reflected on a glass panel as Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka makes a backhand return to Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the...
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard lands on top of fans while chasing a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Or...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant attempts to save the ball in front of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ricky Rubio during an NBA...
Milena Jami whips her llama to get first place in the llama races age 7-8 years in Llanganates national park, Ecuador, on Feb. 8, 2020. Wooly llamas, ...
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, hits balls into the stands after defeating Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis champions...
Trainer Bob Baffert is knocked to ground as jockey John Velazquez tries to control his horse Authentic in the winner's circle after winning the 146th ...
Switzerland's Roger Federer and Serbia's Novak Djokovic play their semifinal match on Rod Laver Arena as the sun sets at the Australian Open tennis ch...
The body of Paulo Gonçalves of Portugal is covered with a blanket after a deadly fall during stage seven of the Dakar Rally between Riyadh and Wadi Al...
A team member of driver Camelia Liparoti, of Italy, and co-driver Annett Fischer, of Germany, does the laundry after stage eight of the Dakar Rally in...
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 footb...
An athlete warms up for the Nordic Combined World Cup Men's Individual Gundersen NH/5km competition in Seefeld, Austria, on Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/M...
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin misses the catch on a two-point conversion against Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard during the sec...

Patrick Mahomes reveling after a huge play. Rafael Nadal clutching another trophy. Sarah Fuller kicking off a new generation.

The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not.

And from every corner, the photographers of The Associated Press were there to capture them.

Two fans in Tokyo, sitting in front of the lit Olympic rings at a games gone dark because of the coronavirus. NBA players lined up in front of Black Lives Matter lettering. An empty Oracle Park in San Francisco, the sky lit up in orange from the raging California wildfires.

Naomi Osaka and her masks at the U.S. Open, calling attention to racial injustice. A stadium worker walking among rows of cardboard cutouts.

COVID-19 ravaged and rearragned the schedules, but the sports went on.

Mookie Betts hollered as he rounded the bases in a World Series that capped a pandemic-shortened season. Dustin Johnson put on a green jacket after a record-setting effort at a Masters held in the fall, rather than the spring. LeBron James and Lakers finished off a title at a time they’d normally be starting anew.

In 20-20 hindsight, athletes and athletics never saw this coming. Thanks to the AP photographers, we saw it all.

