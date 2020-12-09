Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Election 2020 Today: Supreme Court nixes GOP's Pa. vote bid

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/09 20:55
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, to announce his health care team. (A...
President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, to announce his health care team. (...
President Donald Trump speaks during an "Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit" on the White House complex, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Ph...
FILE - In this Thursday, May 7, 2020, file photo, Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., speaks during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearin...
In this image from video, Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, ...
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, former ecretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaks at a campaign stop for Democratic presidential candidate fo...

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, to announce his health care team. (A...

President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, to announce his health care team. (...

President Donald Trump speaks during an "Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit" on the White House complex, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Ph...

FILE - In this Thursday, May 7, 2020, file photo, Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., speaks during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearin...

In this image from video, Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, ...

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, former ecretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaks at a campaign stop for Democratic presidential candidate fo...

Here’s what’s happening Wednesday in Election 2020 and President-elect Joe Biden’s transition.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES:

BIDEN'S PENNSYLVANIA WIN: The Supreme Court rejected Republicans’ last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground. The court without comment refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania.

WAITING TO SAY BIDEN WON: Americans waiting for Republicans in Congress to acknowledge Biden as the president-elect may have to keep waiting until January as GOP leaders stick with President Donald Trump’s litany of legal challenges and unproven claims of fraud. The Tuesday deadline for states to certify their elections — once viewed as a pivot point for Republicans to mark Biden’s win — came and went without much comment.

BIDEN'S ATTORNEY GENERAL: Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland are emerging as the leading contenders to be nominated as Biden’s attorney general, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. A decision hasn’t been finalized, and the dynamics could shift in the coming days.

DEFENSE POLICY BILL: The Democratic-controlled House has easily approved a wide-ranging defense policy bill, defying a veto threat from Trump and setting up a possible showdown with the Republican president in the waning days of his administration.

REOPENING SCHOOLS: Biden pledged to bring the coronavirus pandemic under enough control to open most of the nation’s schools during his first 100 days as president — going much further on the issue than he had in the past, even while warning that the U.S. is facing a “dark winter.”

QUOTABLE: “It is something in probably my wildest dreams I would have never thought about. So if I can help this president in any way possible, I am more than happy to do it.” — Ohio Rep. Martha Fudge, as news outlets began reporting her selection as Biden's housing secretary.

___

Find AP’s full election coverage at APNews.com/Election2020.

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ