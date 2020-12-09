Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2020/12/09 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 9, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;W;9;81%;65%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;78;70;Sunny and breezy;80;68;NW;15;48%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;58;40;Sunny;58;42;ENE;2;71%;5%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Rain this morning;55;48;Cloudy;59;54;NW;15;70%;71%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog early in the day;38;35;Partly sunny;39;30;SE;9;89%;11%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;25;18;Morning flurries;22;9;NNE;4;80%;61%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, cold;37;26;Cloudy and very cold;30;18;NNE;5;80%;75%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with a flurry;14;1;Cloudy and cold;16;0;W;7;97%;60%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine;91;67;Sunny and hot;96;73;NE;5;43%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;65;59;Thunderstorms;60;49;W;12;82%;73%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon rain;71;64;Showers around;74;61;WSW;12;71%;62%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;70;49;Hazy sun;66;46;W;10;62%;3%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;73;A couple of showers;88;73;SE;5;75%;80%;4

Bangalore, India;A morning t-shower;79;63;Nice with sunshine;80;61;ESE;7;59%;15%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;91;70;Hazy sun;91;73;N;5;48%;6%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;45;Clouds and sun;58;45;N;12;67%;44%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;23;Plenty of sun;43;25;NNW;6;33%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Occasional rain;44;37;Rather cloudy;44;36;NNW;4;87%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;A thick cloud cover;39;32;Partly sunny;36;29;ESE;7;74%;25%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;67;44;A little a.m. rain;68;45;NW;5;65%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;65;NNW;10;76%;59%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;44;40;A little a.m. rain;41;34;S;5;94%;73%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;38;34;Clouds and sun;39;32;SSE;5;78%;49%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little p.m. rain;37;36;A little rain;46;42;ESE;7;93%;90%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Occasional rain;41;38;A little a.m. rain;40;32;NW;4;90%;71%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;90;72;Hot with sunshine;96;75;N;12;40%;25%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;65;A t-storm around;85;67;ENE;5;45%;64%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;52;38;Clouds and sun;57;37;NW;5;51%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;72;53;Hazy sun;73;58;SSE;5;37%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sunshine;73;59;Mostly sunny, nice;71;58;SE;9;65%;9%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;68;A shower in the a.m.;83;67;ENE;3;63%;80%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;73;Partly sunny;87;72;NE;5;72%;7%;6

Chicago, United States;Milder;48;35;Mostly sunny, mild;50;39;WSW;8;63%;11%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;NNE;6;83%;63%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;38;34;Spotty showers;36;32;ESE;11;81%;73%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;82;74;Hazy sun and breezy;82;73;NNE;15;49%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;76;48;Partly sunny, warm;77;61;S;9;43%;62%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;91;76;Clouds and sunshine;90;77;NE;10;71%;55%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;81;57;Hazy sun;79;57;N;3;67%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunlit and mild;62;35;Cooler;45;23;E;6;50%;64%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;75;63;Hazy sunshine;82;63;NE;4;60%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;92;75;Showers around;91;74;SSW;5;72%;83%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Afternoon rain;46;44;Spotty showers;48;43;SSW;7;93%;84%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;43;27;Mostly cloudy;44;27;NNW;5;53%;18%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;60;57;Spotty showers;64;63;W;17;83%;80%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;73;59;Hazy sunshine;77;60;SSE;4;56%;5%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;59;Thunderstorms;76;61;NE;5;85%;75%;6

Havana, Cuba;Low clouds;72;55;Nice with some sun;70;57;E;10;58%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;29;26;Partly sunny;30;26;SE;9;81%;26%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;88;75;A t-storm around;90;76;S;4;64%;64%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;76;66;Partly sunny;75;67;NE;6;57%;23%;4

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;84;70;Nice with some sun;84;70;N;5;60%;15%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;84;61;Hazy sunshine;82;61;SSE;5;44%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;67;47;Hazy sun;67;46;N;5;70%;7%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;58;51;Mostly cloudy, mild;62;50;ESE;7;64%;72%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;77;A t-storm or two;88;77;WSW;10;75%;71%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;91;74;Hazy sun, less humid;90;73;N;6;44%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;Hazy sun;83;60;N;9;48%;36%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny intervals;48;21;Mostly sunny;48;21;NW;4;40%;3%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;86;62;Hazy sun;85;60;NE;13;40%;7%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;70;47;Hazy sun;70;44;SSW;4;71%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;97;68;Hazy sun;95;67;NNE;14;26%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and chilly;27;21;Mostly cloudy;36;34;ESE;9;68%;93%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Becoming cloudy;84;74;Spotty showers;85;75;NNE;5;69%;87%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;90;75;Mainly cloudy;92;75;SSW;4;62%;67%;7

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;78;65;Hazy sun;83;65;NNE;5;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;Showers around;89;75;SSW;4;78%;87%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;59;40;A morning shower;57;37;ENE;8;68%;82%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;90;76;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;SW;6;75%;51%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;74;65;Variable clouds;75;64;SSE;7;72%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower;59;55;A little rain;61;57;W;8;93%;84%;1

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;44;40;Mostly cloudy;45;43;SE;9;85%;76%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;72;49;Partly sunny, cooler;64;49;SSE;6;65%;15%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;85;77;Mainly cloudy;86;76;SSW;7;69%;57%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, chilly;50;37;Spotty showers;53;48;WSW;13;81%;82%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;89;80;Partly sunny;87;80;SE;6;69%;63%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;88;75;Showers around;86;75;NE;5;81%;89%;9

Manila, Philippines;Showers;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;76;E;5;85%;59%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;72;53;Decreasing clouds;68;49;SSE;16;49%;25%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;71;49;Mostly cloudy;75;51;WNW;3;39%;19%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;65;50;Mostly sunny;71;59;NE;8;53%;3%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, cold;22;18;A bit of p.m. snow;27;26;ESE;10;61%;81%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;92;76;Sunny and breezy;93;77;ENE;15;56%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;83;66;Mostly sunny;86;66;N;9;48%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow;33;30;Low clouds;36;28;S;4;73%;26%;2

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;SE;8;52%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Increasing clouds;93;79;Hazy sun;91;77;N;5;46%;44%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouding up;77;59;Turning cloudy;78;58;NNE;13;51%;30%;7

New York, United States;A few flurries;39;35;Mostly sunny;50;38;WNW;10;51%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;68;48;Mostly sunny;67;50;SE;5;72%;14%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, cold;4;-10;Cloudy, p.m. snow;15;8;WNW;10;85%;95%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;55;43;Partly sunny;59;43;N;4;62%;12%;2

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;34;31;A snow shower;32;28;E;5;86%;80%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow this morning;36;28;Low clouds;35;26;S;9;75%;25%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;84;78;A shower;84;78;E;8;76%;85%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;85;75;A shower and t-storm;86;75;NW;9;82%;80%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;E;6;77%;65%;8

Paris, France;Fog;39;33;Clouds and sun;42;36;SSE;8;75%;81%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and hot;95;72;An afternoon shower;94;72;E;12;37%;83%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Nice with some sun;88;78;Some sun, pleasant;89;79;NNW;8;58%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;75;A t-storm around;90;75;NE;11;71%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;87;69;Spotty showers;86;70;SE;4;64%;84%;2

Prague, Czech Republic;Periods of rain;39;33;Spotty showers;35;30;NNE;4;85%;83%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;40;33;Hazy sunshine;46;28;ESE;3;70%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;66;51;Periods of rain;66;53;S;8;70%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;64;52;Partly sunny;66;57;SW;7;80%;65%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;85;79;Partly sunny;85;78;E;8;63%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;37;35;Rain and drizzle;42;40;ENE;12;73%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;30;23;Mostly cloudy;30;25;SE;9;69%;70%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;73;E;6;78%;66%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;Hazy sunshine;70;48;N;9;47%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;A thunderstorm;54;42;Spotty showers;52;42;SE;5;80%;83%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;Sunny;30;19;SE;5;59%;2%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and cooler;62;47;Partly sunny;59;46;NW;11;62%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;74;64;A shower and t-storm;74;63;ENE;9;76%;84%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;85;72;A passing shower;84;73;ESE;6;70%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Plenty of sunshine;83;64;Mostly sunny;84;63;N;5;60%;4%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;Sunny and nice;75;43;NE;5;21%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;95;53;Mostly sunny, cooler;82;47;SW;6;30%;11%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;85;72;Spotty showers;84;72;N;7;75%;85%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;56;53;Occasional rain;60;58;WNW;7;92%;89%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;51;41;Mostly cloudy;47;39;S;4;75%;60%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;44;36;Hazy sunshine;48;31;W;4;73%;5%;2

Shanghai, China;Overcast;57;48;Cloudy;57;52;ESE;6;64%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;Showers around;90;77;NNW;7;78%;84%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;41;38;A little rain;47;36;WSW;6;93%;87%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;74;A shower;83;75;ENE;6;70%;80%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy with a shower;37;35;Spotty showers;36;31;ESE;7;79%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;76;63;Turning cloudy;77;57;SSE;17;61%;66%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Morning rain;70;68;A stray shower;75;67;ENE;9;77%;78%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;30;21;Partly sunny;31;21;SE;6;68%;30%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Variable cloudiness;37;27;Chilly with some sun;41;28;ENE;3;77%;29%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and chilly;36;32;Partly sunny;39;33;ESE;4;80%;67%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, chilly;46;33;Chilly with hazy sun;44;31;ESE;5;45%;30%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;72;47;Sunny and delightful;73;48;SSW;5;62%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;55;45;Occasional rain;60;42;ESE;4;74%;87%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;51;43;Showers around;52;43;N;7;80%;65%;1

Toronto, Canada;Some morning snow;41;35;Partly sunny;41;36;S;7;75%;14%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;67;53;Hazy sun;62;53;WSW;14;48%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;59;47;Increasing clouds;61;52;SW;12;56%;69%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;2;-16;Sunshine and cold;2;-20;ESE;6;87%;35%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;47;37;Cloudy;47;38;E;3;62%;72%;0

Vienna, Austria;Periods of rain;40;34;Partly sunny;36;29;SW;6;86%;41%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Turning sunny;83;62;Mostly sunny;81;63;NNW;3;51%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy, cold;25;21;A bit of p.m. snow;27;24;ESE;11;54%;81%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;31;28;Snow and rain;36;33;SE;11;86%;79%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;66;61;Downpours;66;59;N;9;79%;79%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;91;69;Hazy sunshine;92;70;NW;5;51%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;43;31;Partly sunny;39;27;ENE;1;72%;36%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ