Taiwan donates medical supplies to Central American allies hit by storms

Taiwan on Wednesday (Dec. 9) donated about 500 kilograms of emergency medical supplies to four of its diplomatic allies in Central America, which were badly hit by two hurricanes recently.

A donation ceremony



In a symbolic donation ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), representatives of the Taiwan International Health Action (TaiwanIHA) handed over the medical supplies to the ambassadors of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.



"Taiwan, as a member of the international community, shares a responsibility to contribute to disaster relief efforts. We hope that the people of these countries will feel Taiwan's love and care," Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said at the ceremony.



He said Taiwan is willing to assist further with the rehabilitation efforts in the four countries, which are among its 15 diplomatic allies.



In response, the four ambassadors to Taiwan expressed thanks on behalf of their countries for the goodwill shown by the Taiwan government.



The donations are a concrete example of the government's mantra of "Taiwan can help," Belize Ambassador to Taiwan Diane Haylock said.



In his remarks, Guatemalan Ambassador Willy Alberto Gómez said the donations demonstrated that Taiwan is a true friend that can be relied on in times of difficulties.



The donation of medical supplies followed a cash grant of US$100,000 to Belize and US$200,000 each to Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala, to help with the recovery efforts in the wake of two devastating hurricanes in October and November.



TaiwanIHA, a task force assembled by MOFA and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, was established in 2006 to provide medical and humanitarian assistance to developing countries and to consolidate government and private resources for that purpose.



According to a list provided by MOFA, the medical supplies donated Wednesday to the four Central American countries included antibiotics and other medicine, surgical instruments, bandages, gloves, forehead thermometers, blood pressure gauges, and blood glucose meters.



Officials from the health ministry told reporters that the medical supplies are already on the way to the recipient countries, which were hit recently by hurricanes Eta and Iota.



The two storms, carrying winds of up to 260 kilometers per hour, killed more than 200 people and damaged thousands of homes in Central America, according to foreign media reports.