Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan gives conditional approval to Carrefour’s takeover of Wellcome

FTC to keep close watch on small suppliers and on role of Uni-President Enterprises

  667
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/09 20:26
A Wellcome supermarket in Taiwan 

A Wellcome supermarket in Taiwan  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — French supermarket giant Carrefour received conditional approval Wednesday (Dec. 9) from the government’s Fair Trade Commission (FTC) to take control of the Wellcome supermarket chain in Taiwan.

Carrefour announced in June it would pay €97 million (US$117 million) to take over all 199 Wellcome and 25 JASONS Market Place stores in Taiwan by the end of the year.

The FTC said in its ruling the merger would provide consumers with lower prices and more convenience but nevertheless voiced concern for the interests of small and medium-sized suppliers and for the role played in Carrefour Taiwan by 40-percent shareholder Uni-President Enterprises Corporation, CNA reported.

Conditions stipulated by the FTC include safeguards for the position of the small suppliers for a period of three years from the date of the takeover. In addition, Uni-President may not use its position as a shareholder to receive any unfair benefits.

Reports on both issues will need to be submitted to the FTC before April 1 every year for three years, according to Wednesday’s ruling.

At present, Carrefour runs 137 outlets in the country, including 69 smaller convenience stores, CNA reported. The Wellcome and Jasons brand names will disappear after the takeover.
takeover
Carrefour
Carrefour Taiwan
Wellcome
Jasons Market Place
FTC
Fair Trade Commission

RELATED ARTICLES

Carrefour Taiwan rebuts DPP politician’s claim about ractopamine-laden beef
Carrefour Taiwan rebuts DPP politician’s claim about ractopamine-laden beef
2020/12/01 12:04
Greenpeace says little progress in addressing Taiwan plastic crisis
Greenpeace says little progress in addressing Taiwan plastic crisis
2020/10/13 18:36
Taiwan's mock meat market expands
Taiwan's mock meat market expands
2020/10/11 11:35
French supermarket giant Carrefour takes over Wellcome, Jasons in Taiwan
French supermarket giant Carrefour takes over Wellcome, Jasons in Taiwan
2020/06/02 15:29
Kaohsiung Costco, Carrefour closed for disinfection after sailors confirmed with coronavirus
Kaohsiung Costco, Carrefour closed for disinfection after sailors confirmed with coronavirus
2020/04/20 11:02

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ