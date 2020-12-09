Alexa
Biden’s national security advisor-designate voices concern over persecution of Hong Kong activists

'We stand united with our allies and partners against China's assault on Hong Kong's freedoms': Sullivan

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/09 20:14
US President-elect Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor-designate Jake Sullivan (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor-designate Jake Sullivan has for the first time voiced his opposition to China’s persecution of pro-democracy activists.

The latest instance of the ongoing persecution came on Dec. 2, when three young leaders of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong — Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), Agnes Chow (周庭), and Ivan Lam (林朗彥) — were given prison terms for their participation in one of the many massive protests in Hong Kong that held the attention of the world last year.

Sullivan posted on Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 8), saying, “I'm deeply concerned about the continuing arrests and imprisonment of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. We stand united with our allies and partners against China's assault on Hong Kong's freedoms—and to help those persecuted find safe haven.”

U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their alleged role in facilitating the disqualification last month by Beijing of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.
Jake Sullivan
Joe Biden
Joshua Wong
Agnes Chow
Ivan Lam

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:42 GMT+08:00

