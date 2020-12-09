Alexa
Denmark charge Russian citizen with spying for Russia

By Associated Press
2020/12/09 19:00
Denmark charge Russian citizen with spying for Russia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Russian citizen living in Denmark has been charged with espionage for allegedly having provided information about Danish energy technology, among other things, to an unnamed Russian intelligence service, the Danish prosecution authority said Wednesday.

The suspect, who was not identified, has been held in pre-trial custody since the beginning of July, Denmark's Prosecution Authority said.

It was not clear from the statements made whether the suspect is a man or a woman.

The case is based on “a major investigation” by the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, which added that the person had received money in exchange for the information.

If found guilty, the Russian citizen faces up to six years in jail. The prosecution can also seek to have the person deported from Denmark.

No date has been set for the criminal case, which is is expected to be held behind closed doors. Denmark's TV2 broadcaster said the trial would be held in Aalborg, northern Denmark.

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:42 GMT+08:00

