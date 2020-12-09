Taiwan schedules missile tests before year-end

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Missile tests are scheduled to take place over four days in late December in an area off the coast of southeast Taiwan’s Taitung County, the Fisheries Agency announced Wednesday (Dec. 9).

The message on the department’s website asked shipping to take care on Dec. 24, 25, 28, and 29 between 7:40 and 8:45 p.m., CNA reported. Ships should stay away from an area including the Hengchun Peninsula at Taiwan’s southern tip and the ocean off Taitung County as well as Green Island and Orchid Island and all the way up to Hualien County in the north.

The area covers a distance of 160 kilometers without any height limit. On past occasions, the absence of such a limit was seen by military experts as evidence that a new type of missile was being tested.

No additional information emerged for the live firings, except that they will be conducted by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), Taiwan’s main developer of weapons systems.

The tests will take place before and after the weekend, with Christmas Day (Dec. 25) not a public holiday in Taiwan.

In a separate message, the Fisheries Agency also announced that the Army will conduct live missile tests targeting air and sea off Hsinchu County in northwest Taiwan on Jan. 12-14, 19-21, and 26-28. The timing is set to be from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 5 p.m. each day, with the maximum height for the tests set at 2,000 meters.

Over the past months, Chinese warplanes have made almost daily forays into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), forcing the island’s Air Force to scramble jets and issue warnings.