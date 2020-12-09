Taiwan's Taichung urges people to take up hiking challenge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau is urging outdoor enthusiasts to take up the Seven Heroes of Guguan hiking challenge as the activity is entering its final month.

Bureau Director Lin Hsiao-chi (林筱淇) said that the Seven Heroes of Guguan, a group of mid-level mountains in an area popular among hikers, has been one of the focal points in promoting the city’s tourism since 2018, when the hiking activity was first launched.

This year’s event recognizes those who finish hiking three or all seven mountains by giving them mementos and gifts. A memorial armlet will be given to those who finish climbing three, and a memorial badge and certificate will be given to those who finish all seven.

Participants must submit confirmation of their successful ascents by Jan. 10, 2021, to claim the mementos and gifts. For information on how to prepare the proof and where to claim the gifts, please refer to this site.

Lin said that since July 30 of this year when the event was rolled out, 700 people have reached all seven summits, while more than 300 others have managed three.

The bureau said that the difficulty of the Seven Heroes of Guguan varies, with the easiest summit requiring six hours of hiking and the toughest requiring eight to nine hours. For an introduction to the seven mountains, please visit this site.



(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)