Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's Taichung urges people to take up hiking challenge

Seven Heroes of Guguan hiking challenge entering its final month

  337
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/09 18:13
(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)

(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau is urging outdoor enthusiasts to take up the Seven Heroes of Guguan hiking challenge as the activity is entering its final month.

Bureau Director Lin Hsiao-chi (林筱淇) said that the Seven Heroes of Guguan, a group of mid-level mountains in an area popular among hikers, has been one of the focal points in promoting the city’s tourism since 2018, when the hiking activity was first launched.

This year’s event recognizes those who finish hiking three or all seven mountains by giving them mementos and gifts. A memorial armlet will be given to those who finish climbing three, and a memorial badge and certificate will be given to those who finish all seven.

Participants must submit confirmation of their successful ascents by Jan. 10, 2021, to claim the mementos and gifts. For information on how to prepare the proof and where to claim the gifts, please refer to this site.

Lin said that since July 30 of this year when the event was rolled out, 700 people have reached all seven summits, while more than 300 others have managed three.

The bureau said that the difficulty of the Seven Heroes of Guguan varies, with the easiest summit requiring six hours of hiking and the toughest requiring eight to nine hours. For an introduction to the seven mountains, please visit this site.

Taiwan's Taichung urges people to take up hiking challenge
(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)
Seven Heroes of Guguan
Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau
Lin Hsiao-chi

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Taichung hiking challenge attracts numerous participants
Taiwan's Taichung hiking challenge attracts numerous participants
2020/08/03 16:29
Measures taken to ensure safe visits to Gaomei Wetland in C. Taiwan
Measures taken to ensure safe visits to Gaomei Wetland in C. Taiwan
2020/04/20 21:17
A new venue for outdoor activities in C. Taiwan: Caohu River Bikeway
A new venue for outdoor activities in C. Taiwan: Caohu River Bikeway
2020/03/17 20:30
Eight Filipino workers found after losing way in Taiwan mountains
Eight Filipino workers found after losing way in Taiwan mountains
2018/06/09 15:30
Police beauty reports for duty at Pingzhen Precinct
Police beauty reports for duty at Pingzhen Precinct
2017/01/15 16:13

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ