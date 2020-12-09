Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Explosion damages Polish store near Amsterdam, 3rd in 2 days

By  Associated Press
2020/12/09 17:04
Forensic experts inspect the debris after an explosion in Aalsmeer, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday morning Dec. 8, 2020. Two Polish supermarket...
Forensic experts inspect the debris after an explosion in Aalsmeer, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday morning Dec. 8, 2020. Two Polish supermarket...

Forensic experts inspect the debris after an explosion in Aalsmeer, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday morning Dec. 8, 2020. Two Polish supermarket...

Forensic experts inspect the debris after an explosion in Aalsmeer, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday morning Dec. 8, 2020. Two Polish supermarket...

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An explosion damaged a Polish supermarket in a Dutch town near Amsterdam early Wednesday morning, the third such blast in two days.

Police said the explosion happened at a store in the town of Beverwijk, 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of Amsterdam. Nobody was injured, but the store was badly damaged in the explosion at 5:15 a.m. (0415 GMT).

Dutch media reported that the owner of the store also owns another Polish supermarket in Aalsmeer that was gutted by an explosion and fire early Tuesday. The same night, another explosion hit a Polish supermarket in the southern town of Heeswijk-Dinther.

Police are investigating the blasts and have not revealed a possible motive.

All three stores were called Biedronka, but are not part of a large network of budget stores of the same name in Poland.

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ