HBO Asia's new show features love stories set in Taiwan

HBO TV series "Adventure of the Ring" will premiere on Dec. 13 in Taiwan. (HBO Asia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – HBO Asia's latest TV show, "Adventure of the Ring," which features stories set in Taiwan, will be released on Dec. 13.

The series is directed by Kitamura Toyoharu and adapted from the mathematician and author Lai I-Wei's (賴以威) novel "Ring of the Day," according to Warner Media. Taiwanese actors Chris Wang(王宥勝) and Allison Lin (林予晞) are the leads, while Denny Huang (黃柏鈞) and Amber Fang (方季惟) play supporting roles.

The story begins with Wang, an actuary, losing the ring with which he planned to propose to Lin, a flight attendant, on the Taipei metro. The show is composed of eight romantic episodes of this sort, according to the Taipei Film Commission.



Chris Wang (left), Amber Fang, and Denny Huang (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Wang visited many actuaries to capture the role. "I went to talk with them in their offices,” he said. “Then I got to know more about their love lives and work situations. Then I discovered that their thought processes are different from ours, which proved helpful for my performance.”

Huang, Lin's ex-boyfriend in the show, is Wang's rival in love. The battle between the two men is one of the show’s highlights. The former is charming and attractive and fond of posh suits, while the latter provides Lin a sense of security with his sincerity and honesty.

The struggle between the two men seemed to extend even to a promotional press conference Wednesday (Dec. 9), where the duo competed to praise the beauty of a different actor —Amber Fang, Lin's mother in the show. "Fang is an elegant woman and her beauty is timeless," said Huang, while Wang raised him by asserting that her confidence comes from the inside.

Other characters in the show are played by veteran Taiwanese actor Lung Shao-Hua (龍劭華) and well-known TV host and violinist Janet Hsieh (謝怡芬). The first two episodes will be released on HBO at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.



"Adventure of the Ring" trailer (Youtube video)