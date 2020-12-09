Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Finland introduces telecom security law without mentioning China

Legislators worried about Chinese backlash against Nokia

  653
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/09 16:38
Nokia's headquarters in Finland 

Nokia's headquarters in Finland  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new telecom security law adopted by Finland could be used against 5G systems from China, even though its wording remained vague, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 9).

The new legislation named no countries or companies, possibly in order to prevent a backlash against local 5G network producer Nokia, as it has shown interest in the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported.

According to the Finnish law, equipment can be banned if it is suspected of forming a threat to national security or defense. Chinese firms Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp. could be kept out of Finnish networks under the new law, even if they are not mentioned.

The vagueness of the legislation follows a dispute between China and Sweden after the telecom regulator in the latter country explicitly barred Huawei and ZTE from 5G projects. Beijing went on to threaten repercussions against Swedish companies, potentially including telecom giant Ericsson AB.

Finland’s Nokia on the one hand profits from the Chinese corporations’ removal from other countries, but it also wants to maintain a foothold in the Chinese market and avoid a backlash, Bloomberg reported.
5G
cybersecurity
Finland
Huawei 5G
ZTE
Nokia

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Mobile keen to get ahead of 5G game with help from SK Telecom
Taiwan Mobile keen to get ahead of 5G game with help from SK Telecom
2020/12/08 16:30
President Tsai pledges to transform Taiwan’s healthcare industry
President Tsai pledges to transform Taiwan’s healthcare industry
2020/12/03 16:32
Nordic countries promote sustainable solutions in Taiwan
Nordic countries promote sustainable solutions in Taiwan
2020/11/27 16:05
Taiwanese IC supply chain expands hiring for 2020, 2021
Taiwanese IC supply chain expands hiring for 2020, 2021
2020/11/24 12:27
Academia Sinica highlights problems in Taiwan's digital ID scheme
Academia Sinica highlights problems in Taiwan's digital ID scheme
2020/11/05 16:02

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ