Finland introduces telecom security law without mentioning China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new telecom security law adopted by Finland could be used against 5G systems from China, even though its wording remained vague, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 9).

The new legislation named no countries or companies, possibly in order to prevent a backlash against local 5G network producer Nokia, as it has shown interest in the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported.

According to the Finnish law, equipment can be banned if it is suspected of forming a threat to national security or defense. Chinese firms Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp. could be kept out of Finnish networks under the new law, even if they are not mentioned.

The vagueness of the legislation follows a dispute between China and Sweden after the telecom regulator in the latter country explicitly barred Huawei and ZTE from 5G projects. Beijing went on to threaten repercussions against Swedish companies, potentially including telecom giant Ericsson AB.

Finland’s Nokia on the one hand profits from the Chinese corporations’ removal from other countries, but it also wants to maintain a foothold in the Chinese market and avoid a backlash, Bloomberg reported.