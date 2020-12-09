Enjoy the best Christmas at Regent Taipei

As holiday season approaches, Regent Taipei is bringing you the festive holiday atmosphere. The iconic Regent Taipei Christmas Tree, standing at three stories high, will be standing at the azie atrium until December 31st. Aside from photo-ops with Santa Claus in front of the Christmas tree, this year guests can enjoy the specially designed Christmas Light Show every hour at night. Regent Taipei restaurants also present Christmas feasts and pastries, including the Christmas Kid’s Menu, the Christmas Dessert Series and Regent Taipei Cruise Experience – Christmas Edition, for a cozy yet luxurious Christmas this year.

Christmas Kid’s Menu

This Christmas, azie will be offering a Christmas Kid’s Menu, including pasta, curry rice, sandwich and hamburgers crafted into holiday season visuals such as Santa Claus, reindeers, penguins and Christmas trees, including dishes such as Christmas Beef Curry and Reindeer Hamburger. The former pairs delicious curry with santa-design rice balls under an edible “roof”, while the latter uses reindeer shaped buns. Price starts at NT$220.

Regent Gift Shop: Desserts, Cakes & Gift Hampers

Guests may enjoy the famed Italian Christmas pastry Panettone, the unique German Christmas Stollen and the French New Year must-have Galette De Rois. Other desserts include Snowman, which features orange jelly, vanilla and passionfruit, with white chocolate mousse decorated with cute eyes and a snowman hat. Reindeer is a delicious coffee almond cake with hazelnut sauce, chocolate ganache, playfully decorated with a red nose. Rounding out the selection are Christmas Tree, which features pistachio and almond stuffing in a hazelnut crust, and Berries Mousse, a dacquoise with berries sauce decorated as a santa’s coat. Price starts at NT$280 for above items.

Cake selections (6in) include the visually festive Christmas Wreath Cake, the Black Forest Cake and the Strawberry Cake, each priced at NT$680. The two holiday bread options include Christmas Tree Focaccia and Puff Pastry with Sausage (mini-hotdogs), starting at NT$380.

Regent Taipei offers many gift hampers this year as well – including the Colorful Christmas Hamper featuring 9 dessert items, Festive Christmas Hamper featuring 4 desserts with a Panettone, and Regent Luxury Christmas Hamper featuring items from Charm Villa, herbal tea, Jiu Zhen Nan, Cha Cha The, ROU by T-HAM, and Jean Paul Hevin. Hampers start at NT$1980

Regent Taipei Cruise Experience – Christmas Edition

The Regent Cruise experience during this holiday season will be transformed into the Christmas edition, guests may enjoy cruise butler led activities and all-day snack bars.

At the same time, visual artist Ms. Chao (趙苧容) brings “Musical & Visual Painting”, pairing Christmas music and tarot car fortune telling for the most unique Christmas memories. On December 19th and 26th, butlers will be leading the Christmas Costume Parade, bringing dressed up children along the walking route from Regent Taipei to Zhongshan MRT station. Regent Taipei Cruise Experience – Christmas Edition

room package starts at NT$2990 per night per person for 3D2N, and NT$3990 per night person for 2D1N. Each room comes with complimentary access for one child under age 12, cruise butler led lessons and activities, Brasserie breakfast and Regent Taipei open-air pool cinema.