Maokong Gondola to arrange special viewing for Taipei 101 fireworks

Only 14 cars to be set up in best viewing spots, tickets to be made available through lottery

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/09 16:07
(Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation photo)

(Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If you would like to watch the Taipei 101 Fireworks display while taking the Maokong Gondola, you may be in luck.

The Maokong Gondola will designate 14 cars as the special “eyes of Taipei 101 fireworks” cars on New Year’s Eve, and the cars will be timed to arrive at the best spots for watching the show, according to a Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) press release on Wednesday (Dec. 9).

Seven of the cars will start from the gondola’s Taipei Zoo Station and ascend to the best viewing section, while the other seven cars will start from Maokong Station and descend. During the fireworks show, the gondolas will slow down.

As the capacity of each gondola car is five, the 14 cars can only take a total of 70 passengers; therefore, a drawing will be held from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15 to choose who is eligible to buy tickets. To participate, leave the message "#我要搭貓纜看煙火” under the activity thread on Taipei Metro’s Facebook account.

The price for one of the specially selected cars is NT$600 (US$20) for a one-way trip, regardless of the number of passengers. Winners should report to the information desk at the Maokong Gondola and pay before 11 p.m. on Dec. 31.

From 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, there will be a fair selling food and handicrafts at the square beside the gondola’s Taipei Zoo Station and at the scenic lookout behind Maokong Station.

The gondola’s hours will be extended to 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021 or even later if necessary to transport revelers down to the bottom. The TRTC urged the public to remember to bring masks.

For more information, contact either TRTC's 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345, the 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (dial 02-27208889 if outside Taipei), or visit the company's website.
Maokong gondola
TRTC
Taipei 101 fireworks

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:38 GMT+08:00

