Taiwan's new digital ID cards not made in China: Deputy interior minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) on Wednesday (Dec. 9) stated that the inputs for Taiwan’s new digital ID cards are definitely not produced in China.

The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) previously announced in October that starting from January 2021, a small-scale trial of digital ID card renewals will be conducted in certain districts of Penghu County, Hsinchu City, and New Taipei City. However, the ministry said Wednesday that the trial will initially be carried out in Hsinchu City, adding that renewal is purely voluntary, CNA reported.

In response to Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lai Hui-yuan’s (賴惠員) question about what information the new ID card displays, Chen said that the digital ID will only provide one’s name, date of birth, ID number, place of birth, and marital status. The “parents” column and “spouse” column will not be featured.

Lai then claimed that while the French identity-security company Idemia is responsible for blank ID card production, its production line for Asia is suspected to be in Shenzhen, China. Chen emphasized, "The blank cards are definitely not produced in China."

According to Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇), the new version discloses less personal data than the traditional one and comes with anti-counterfeit features.

The MOI will also begin issuing new Alien Resident Certificates (ARC) and Alien Permanent Resident Certificates (APRC) with number formats that match with those on Taiwanese national ID cards next month, making it easier for foreign residents of Taiwan to fill out online registration systems, book reservations, make bank transactions, purchase travel insurance, participate in credit card promotions, and sign up for online job banks.