Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's new digital ID cards not made in China: Deputy interior minister

Chen Tsung-yen shuts down claims that new digital ID cards are made in China

  555
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/09 16:05
Taiwan's new digital ID card (Ministry of the Interior photo)

Taiwan's new digital ID card (Ministry of the Interior photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) on Wednesday (Dec. 9) stated that the inputs for Taiwan’s new digital ID cards are definitely not produced in China.

The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) previously announced in October that starting from January 2021, a small-scale trial of digital ID card renewals will be conducted in certain districts of Penghu County, Hsinchu City, and New Taipei City. However, the ministry said Wednesday that the trial will initially be carried out in Hsinchu City, adding that renewal is purely voluntary, CNA reported.

In response to Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lai Hui-yuan’s (賴惠員) question about what information the new ID card displays, Chen said that the digital ID will only provide one’s name, date of birth, ID number, place of birth, and marital status. The “parents” column and “spouse” column will not be featured.

Lai then claimed that while the French identity-security company Idemia is responsible for blank ID card production, its production line for Asia is suspected to be in Shenzhen, China. Chen emphasized, "The blank cards are definitely not produced in China."

According to Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇), the new version discloses less personal data than the traditional one and comes with anti-counterfeit features.

The MOI will also begin issuing new Alien Resident Certificates (ARC) and Alien Permanent Resident Certificates (APRC) with number formats that match with those on Taiwanese national ID cards next month, making it easier for foreign residents of Taiwan to fill out online registration systems, book reservations, make bank transactions, purchase travel insurance, participate in credit card promotions, and sign up for online job banks.
Taiwan
digital ID card
national identification card
Taiwan ID
ARC
APRC

RELATED ARTICLES

Departing British envoy hopes for stronger UK-Taiwan collaboration
Departing British envoy hopes for stronger UK-Taiwan collaboration
2020/12/09 19:30
US House of Representatives passes defense bill supportive of Taiwan
US House of Representatives passes defense bill supportive of Taiwan
2020/12/09 18:00
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
2020/12/09 17:25
Taiwan students rise in global math and science performance rankings
Taiwan students rise in global math and science performance rankings
2020/12/09 17:13
Shinzo Abe intends to visit Taiwan next year
Shinzo Abe intends to visit Taiwan next year
2020/12/09 16:46

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ