Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Maxwell helps Utah women rebound to beat No. 15 Oregon State

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/09 15:15
Maxwell helps Utah women rebound to beat No. 15 Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Brynna Maxwell scored 28 of her career-high 34 points in the second half and Utah bounced back from a 42-point loss in its season opener to beat No. 15 Oregon State 85-79 on Tuesday night.

Maxwell shot 10 of 15 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 10 of 10 at the free throw line. Kemery Martin tied her career best with 15 points and Dru Gylten added 12 for Utah (1-1, 1-1 Pac-12).

The Utes lost 85-43 to then-No. 10 Oregon on Sunday.

Aleah Goodman had 20 points for Oregon State (3-1, 1-1), and Sasha Goforth added 16.

NO. 25 GONZAGA 89, WYOMING 50

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jenn Wirth had 16 points and 10 rebounds, twin sister LeeAnne Wirth added 10 points and Gonzaga raced past Wyoming.

Vanderbilt transfer Cierra Walker scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting behind the arc for the Bulldogs (2-2), who took control with a 16-0 run in the first half.

Gonzaga was 8 of 13 on 3-pointers in the second half while the Cowgirls (1-1) went 0 of 8 and shot 28%. The Bulldogs dominated the boards throughout, 44-19.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ