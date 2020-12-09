TSMC has produced more than one billion 7 nm chips

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said on Wednesday (Dec. 9) that it has produced over one billion 7-nanometer chipsets for clients worldwide.

The company made the statement in a press release announcing that the firm had been awarded the 2021 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Corporate Innovation Award for its success in 7 nm semiconductor foundry technology. “TSMC’s achievements in both developing 7 nm technology, and enabling the innovations of IC designers everywhere, have placed it among a select group of organizations that have made lasting contributions to the field of engineering, and to the world,” said IEEE President and CEO Dr. Toshio Fukuda.

“TSMC’s technology leadership, paired with its foundry business model, meant that TSMC’s 7 nm technology marked the first time the world’s most advanced logic technology was available to the entire semiconductor industry as an open platform,” said TSMC Chairman Dr. Mark Liu (劉德音). “We are grateful to the IEEE for this prestigious honor; it gives us further inspiration to continue finding new ways to unleash our customers’ innovation.”

The Taiwanese company’s 7 nm process began mass production in April 2018 and has since manufactured more than one billion chipsets for hundreds of products from dozens of customers, the press release stated. The firm’s 7 nm chips have been used for artificial intelligence, data centers, advanced driver assistance systems, high-performance computing, 5G communications, and smartphones.

TSMC spends around eight percent of its revenue on research and development, allocating US$2.96 billion in 2019 to areas that include advanced logic processes, 3DIC system integration solutions, and specialty processes. The company began volume production of its 5 nm process in 2020 and plans to have its 3 nm node slated for mass production in the second half of 2022.