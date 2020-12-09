DHL eCommerce Solutions doubles workforce and capacity in Malaysia

New automated system in central hub will boost daily processing capacity by close to 125%

Set to hire -- workforce to more than double by the end of 2021

The company is increasing the number of depots by 42.5% from 40 in 2019 to 57 by the end of 2021





KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 9 December 2020 - In Malaysia, DHL eCommerce Solutions, a division of Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL Group), has recorded triple digit revenue growth in the third quarter, corroborating the tremendous growth of e-commerce in the region. Equally, the number of parcels that DHL eCommerce Solutions has been processing monthly in Malaysia has doubled to approximately 90,000 pieces per day from a year ago and is set to double again to approximately 200,000 pieces per day once the central hub facility in Puchong is automated in the first quarter of 2021.









"Malaysia's e-commerce sector is expected to grow at 24.7% in 2020 and will reach US$12.6 billion by 2024. This growth will only accelerate post-pandemic as businesses, small and large, move and scale online, and online shopping becomes increasingly second-nature to consumers," said Kiattichai Pitpreecha, CEO of DHL eCommerce Solutions Southeast Asia. "We're bolstering our network of depots across the country and investing in automation and digitalization to increase capacity, enhance efficiency and provide a seamless customer experience."

DHL eCommerce Solutions currently has 45 depots across Malaysia, which serve as consolidation and distribution centers for the surrounding community. The company added five new depots in 2020 and will be opening another 12 depots over the next six months. To strengthen its last-mile services in Malaysia, DHL eCommerce Solutions has also grown its retail service points to over 450 and will soon be introducing a retail app for consumers to book, track and find shipments, and deploying a chat-bot to facilitate inquiries.

Anil Gautam, Managing Director of DHL eCommerce Solutions Malaysia added, "To deal with the changing market dynamics and keep pace with the expansion, we are actively recruiting with plans to increase our workforce by more than 60% by end 2021. We see massive opportunities in the Klang Valley region but are equally witnessing heightened activities in East Malaysia as online spending increases. I'm confident that these investments into our people, technology and network will position us well for the booming Internet economy that is driven by a fast-growing, engaged, young and mobile-first wave of consumers."

DHL eCommerce Solutions has also tailored its nationwide network to provide sellers and consumers with convenient pick-up and drop-off locations across Malaysia. Catering specifically to the C2C and B2C e-commerce market where cash capabilities and secure delivery are key, it has also introduced value-added products such as cash on delivery with daily remittance, multi-piece deliveries and One-Time-Password based Secure Delivery services.

