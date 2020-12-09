Alexa
Taiwan donates 5,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits to Czech Republic

TAITRA inks MOU with Czech-Taiwanese Business Chamber to ensure bilateral partnership

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/09 14:26
Taiwan's envoy to Czech Republic Ke Liang-ruey (left) beside Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil. (Facebook, Milos Vystrcil photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese manufacturer Excelsior Bio-System, Inc. (EBS) on Tuesday (Dec. 8) donated 5,000 coronavirus antibody rapid test kits to the Czech Republic under the witness of Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil.

Taiwan's representative to the central European nation, Ke Liang-ruey (柯良叡), on Tuesday handed over 5,000 antibody rapid test kits and 200,000 respirators to the Czech authorities during a donation ceremony. The test kits, which were developed by EBS, can deliver reliable results in 10-15 minutes and can be used to screen individuals infected up to seven days prior.

Vystrcil said the Taiwan-developed rapid test kits will be distributed to 14 major hospitals in the Czech Republic while the respirators will likely go to educators providing full-time teaching in difficult conditions across the nation. He thanked Taiwan for the timely gifts and also announced that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on economic cooperation had been signed between the Czech-Taiwanese Business Chamber and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) to guarantee continual partnership.

Vystrcil stressed that the signing of the MOU is proof that the Taiwan-Czech partnership has strengthened after he led a delegation to the Asian country in August. He hoped the two countries will explore cooperation in the field of technology exchange, entrepreneurship, education, development, science, and research, reported CNA.
