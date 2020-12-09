Alexa
Maxwell scores 34 to help Utah women beat No. 15 Oregon St.

By  Associated Press
2020/12/09 13:10
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Brynna Maxwell scored 28 of her career-high 34 points in the second half and Utah bounced back from a 42-point loss in its season opener to beat No. 15 Oregon State 85-79 on Tuesday night.

Maxwell made 10 of 15 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Kemery Martin tied her career best with 15 points and Dru Gylten added 12 for Utah (1-1, 1-1 Pac-12).

The Utes lost 85-43 to then-No. 10 Oregon on Sunday.

Oregon State (3-1, 1-1) used an 18-6 to close the third quarter and open the fourth to take a 68-65 lead with 6:27 to play but Maxwell scored 12 points, and the Beavers were 2-of-9 shooting, from there.

Aleah Goodman made 7 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 7 from behind the arc, and finished with 20 points for Oregon State. Sasha Goforth added 16 points and Taya Corosdale scored 12. Taylor Jones had six points on 1-of-10 shooting with five turnovers.

Gylten made two free throws before she and Martin hit back-to-back 3s as Utah scored the final eight points of second quarter to take its first lead at 35-33. Maxwell made a layup and then three foul shots and Lola Pendande converted a three-point play to cap an 8-0 run to open the third quarter to make it 43-33.

Utah grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and had 14 steals.

