By BETH HARRIS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/09 13:15
Evan Mobley's double-double leads USC over UC Irvine 91-56

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evan Mobley had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Southern California routed UC Irvine 91-56 on Tuesday night.

San Jose State transfer Noah Baumann added 18 points for the Trojans (4-1). Isaiah Mobley had nine points and six rebounds, giving the Mobley brothers 17 of USC’s 42 rebounds.

Evan Mobley, last week's Pac-12 freshman of the week, did a little bit of everything. He had a monster one-handed dunk that drew a technical for celebrating. Minutes later, he hit a 3-pointer before picking up his third foul. The Trojans' celebrated recruit dunked early in the game and his older brother fed him for a 3-pointer.

The Trojans led 58-30 on another 3-pointer by Evan Mobley, who followed teammate's Tahj Eaddy's trey.

The Anteaters (2-3) got seven straight points from Austin Johnson and a basket by Andre Henry to close to 58-41. But they got no closer.

Freshman Dawson Baker led Irvine with 17 points. Johnson added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Not to be outdone, Isaiah Mobley had a dunk of his own that kept the Trojans ahead by 23. Little brother returned the favor late in the game, feeding Isaiah for a 3 in front of the Trojans' bench.

The Trojans improved to 7-2 all-time against Irvine in the teams' first meeting since 2012.

The Anteaters kept it close halfway through the first half, trailing by five points after a 3-pointer from Baker.

Then the Trojans took over.

They outscored Irvine 16-2, including 11 consecutive points, to extend their lead to 33-14. Baumann bookended the run with 3-pointers. Chevez Goodwin had five points and Evan Mobley had a three-point play.

Baumann and Evan Mobley hit back-to-back 3-pointers later in the half, with Isaiah Mobley feeding his younger brother. The Trojans' largest lead of the half came at the break when they were up 46-21.

BIG PICTURE

UC Irvine: The Anteaters won back-to-back Big West outright titles last season for the first time. They'll try for a three-peat with the nation's second-youngest team this season, with 13 underclassmen (including the sophomore Jeron Artest, son of retired NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest) and just two upperclassmen. Artest was scoreless with three rebounds and four turnovers in 25 minutes.

USC: The Trojans begin Pac-12 play against Stanford at Galen Center, where they've won the last four times against the Cardinal. The teams met just once last season, with the Trojans winning 82-78 in overtime.

UP NEXT

UC Irvine: Visits Loyola Marymount on Dec. 17.

USC: Hosts Stanford on Sunday in the Trojans' Pac-12 opener and second of three straight home games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

