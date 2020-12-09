Alexa
Bean leads Utah St. past College of Idaho 90-64

By  Associated Press
2020/12/09 13:07
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean had 21 points as Utah State easily beat NAIA member College of Idaho 90-64 on Tuesday night.

Steven Ashworth added 15 points and seven assists, both career-highs, for the Aggies (2-3). Rollie Worster and Sean Bairstow scored 11 points apiece.

Ricardo Time had 16 points for the Coyotes, Jalen Galloway added 13 and Charles Elzie III 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:35 GMT+08:00

