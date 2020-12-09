Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Maile gets deal with Brewers that pays $825,000 in majors

By  Associated Press
2020/12/09 12:49
FILE - In this July 15, 2020, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Luke Maile, right, talks with a trainer during an intrasquad baseball game at PNC...
FILE - In this July 15, 2020, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Luke Maile looks to the dugout during an intrasquad baseball game at PNC Park in ...

FILE - In this July 15, 2020, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Luke Maile, right, talks with a trainer during an intrasquad baseball game at PNC...

FILE - In this July 15, 2020, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Luke Maile looks to the dugout during an intrasquad baseball game at PNC Park in ...

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Free agent catcher Luke Maile and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized a one-year contract Tuesday that pays an $825,000 salary while in the major leagues and a $275,000 salary in the minors.

The 29-year-old can earn $75,000 in performance bonuses in the majors for games played: $25,000 each for 65, 85 and 105 games.

Maile signed with Pittsburgh last Dec. 16 but never played in a game during the pandemic-shortened season. He broke his right index finger when hit by a pitch from Geoff Hartlieb during an intrasquad game on July 16, was operated on the next day by Dr. Ed Birdsong and spent the season on the injured list.

Maile made $333,333 in prorated pay from his $900,000 major league salary.

He has a .198 batting average with 10 homers and 60 RBIs in 215 games for Tampa Bay (2015-16) and Toronto (2017-19).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ