Wirth twins lead No. 25 Gonzaga women past Wyoming 89-50

By  Associated Press
2020/12/09 12:16
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jenn Wirth scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, twin sister LeeAnne Wirth added 10 points, and No. 25 Gonzaga raced to an 89-50 win over Wyoming on Tuesday night.

Jenn Wirth scored the last four points of the first quarter to give the Bulldogs (2-2) a 20-18 lead and the first four points of the second quarter to kickstart the offense.

Loyola of Chicago transfer Abby O'Connor, in her first game, kept it going with a 3-pointer, Kaylynne Truong followed with a 3 and LeeAnne Wirth capped the 16-0 run.

Gonzaga went 9 of 12 in the second quarter while Wyoming was 4 of 14 as the Bulldogs led 42-30 at halftime. Gonzaga made 8 of 13 3-pointers in the second half and the Cowgirls were 0 of 8 and shot 28%.

Vanderbilt transfer Cierra Walker scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting behind the arc for Gonzaga. O'Connor, who found out just before Sunday's overtime loss at South Dakota State she was immediately eligible, went 3 of 4 on 3s for nine points.

The Bulldogs finished at 55%, going 12 of 20 from distance, and made 11 of 12 free throws while dominating the boards 44-19.

No player reached double figures for the Cowgirls (1-1).

___

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:33 GMT+08:00

