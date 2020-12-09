Taiwan’s Asus ROG Phone 4 reportedly spotted on Geekbench, HTML5

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new Asus smartphone was spotted on two benchmarking platforms leading to speculation that it could be the company’s fourth-generation gaming smartphone — the ROG Phone 4.

A device with the model numbers ASUS_I005DA and ASUS_I005DB were seen on Geekbench and HTML5 benchmarking platforms, according to MySmartPrice. The Geekbench listing revealed the new phone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 8 GB of RAM, however, there will most likely be more memory options once the device is released.

The Asus smartphone will ship with the Android 11 OS and will have a 412 x 933 px viewport screen size, according to the HTML5 listing. The phone scored 1,081 in Geekbench’s single-core test and 3,584 in the multi-core test.

There is a chance Asus’ new gaming phone will forgo the “ROG Phone 4” name and instead be named the “ROG Phone 5,” according to GSMArena. The first reason is that the number four, when pronounced in Mandarin, sounds like the word “death” so is sometimes avoided. The second reason is that the ROG 3 had the model number ASUS_I003DA, while the phone listed on Geekbench had the model number ASUS_I005DA.