Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Indonesia conducts regional election during pandemic

By EDNA TARIGAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/09 11:04
An electoral worker wearing a protective suit as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak assists a woman to cast her ballot during the regional ...
A woman wearing plastic gloves as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak casts her ballot during the regional election at a polling station in ...
An electoral worker wearing a personal protective equipment to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands during regional election in Bali, Indone...
Electoral workers wearing protective equipment to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stand during regional election in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday...
Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sit during regional election in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Indonesi...
Voters wearing face masks and plastic gloves to help curb the spread of the coronavirus prepare to vote during regional election in Bali, Indonesia, W...

An electoral worker wearing a protective suit as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak assists a woman to cast her ballot during the regional ...

A woman wearing plastic gloves as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak casts her ballot during the regional election at a polling station in ...

An electoral worker wearing a personal protective equipment to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands during regional election in Bali, Indone...

Electoral workers wearing protective equipment to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stand during regional election in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday...

Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sit during regional election in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Indonesi...

Voters wearing face masks and plastic gloves to help curb the spread of the coronavirus prepare to vote during regional election in Bali, Indonesia, W...

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia pushed forward with holding previously postponed regional elections on Wednesday despite concerns about doing so amid the ongoing pandemic.

At least 105 million people were eligible to vote in elections being held to choose nine governors, 37 mayors and 224 district chiefs across 270 regions. The polls were originally supposed to be held in September but were delayed because of the virus and the number of organizers who got sick.

The vote comes just days after Indonesia recorded its highest daily increase in new virus cases since the pandemic began — more than 8,000.

The pandemic was impacting the logistics of voting. Masks were required for voters and poll workers. Polling stations opened earlier than usual and each voter was given a scheduled hour during which they could vote.

LaporCOVID-19, a non-governmental community coalition collecting data on the pandemic, had called for the election to be postponed again.

Holding the poll amid the "uncontrolled COVID-19 pandemic proves that that the government is ignorant of the health and safety of its citizens,” said Irma Hidayana, co-initiator of LaporCOVID-19.

The group said it tracked 76 candidates in the election who had contracted the virus and four who died.

Dida Ridwansyah, a voter in South Tangerang said he wasn't worried about the pandemic and felt the polls should be held.

“If we are talking about the pandemic, we cannot predict when it will end. As long as we can apply the health protocols, it would be run well. As an Indonesian, we have to support this regional election,” Ridwansyah said.

National COVID-19 Mitigation Task Force spokesman Wiku Adisasmito said adhering to health protocols would be key.

“This regional election can only be said to be successful if it is held by enforcing health protocols so that there is no transmission of new cases,” Adisasmito said

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, has reported more than 586,000 virus cases since the pandemic began with 18,000 deaths, the most in Southeast Asia.

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ