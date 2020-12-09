Foreign companies show interest in Taiwan's coronavirus vaccine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A few foreign buyers have expressed interest in purchasing the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Taiwanese vaccine manufacturer Adimmune Corporation (國光生技) to curb the ongoing pandemic.

As the U.K. became the first country in the world to begin inoculating its citizens, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) held a briefing on Tuesday (Dec. 8) to provide updates on the progress of Taiwan's vaccine. Adimmune Chairman Steve Chan (詹啟賢) and 20 foreign representatives to Taiwan attended the event, while 66 international buyers participated virtually.

TAITRA Chairman James Huang (黃志芳) stressed that the nation has both the biotechnology capacity and the innovative ability to make contributions to the global war against coronavirus. Development Center for Biotechnology (DCB) president Herbert Wu (吳忠勳) also introduced the country’s biotechnology industry clusters, clinical research environment, and medical resources.

TAITRA pointed out that representatives from Belgium, the U.K., and the Philippines had voiced their desire to collaborate with Adimmune once the vaccine is ready. It added that Brazilian company Magnum Import, Japanese technology firm Taichi HD Ltd., Romanian medical equipment supplier Medical Gazplus, and Hong Kong company DEBx Medical were also interested, reported CNA.

According to Liberty Times, Adimmune is the only vaccine manufacturer in Asia that has received approval from both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It specializes in researching and producing vaccines against influenza, tetanus, and enterovirus.