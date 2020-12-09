Chinese vaccine takers must still undergo quarantine in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite China's claims of developing vaccines to protect against the Wuhan coronavirus, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said that Taiwanese business people returning from the country will still be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine, regardless of whether they took a Chinese vaccine or not.

During a briefing on Dec. 4 in Wuhan, Wang Junzhi (王軍志), deputy head of China's task force on vaccine development, claimed that China will produce 600 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of this year. In response to media reports of "vaccine propaganda" circulating in China, the MAC on Tuesday (Dec. 8) said that Taiwanese living in China should beware of the safety risks of these experimental vaccines and consider the necessity of taking such products.

Pro-unification figures are allegedly disseminating "vaccine propaganda" among the Taiwanese business community in China claiming that the Taiwan government should accept the efficacy of the new Chinese coronavirus vaccines and shorten quarantines for businessmen who take them, reported Liberty Times. The propagandists claim the refusal by Taiwan's government to lift the quarantine requirements for those who take the vaccines is purely for political purposes and unfairly burdens Taiwanese business people.

As for the vaccines themselves, the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) dictates that the proposed import of any product from China must first receive approval from Taiwanese authorities. As medical human vaccines are on the list of goods barred from being imported from China, they cannot be brought into the country.

A source familiar with the matter told the newspaper that there are safety concerns about China's vaccines. He added that no pharmaceutical company in Taiwan has applied with the Bureau of Foreign Trade to import Chinese-made vaccines.

Over the years, China's vaccine industry has been riddled with scandals, including the fake vaccine incident in Jiangsu, abnormalities with the hepatitis vaccine Anhui in 2005, deaths of children from vaccines taken in Shanxi in 2007, illegal vaccine sales in Shandong in 2012, infant deaths from Hepatitis B vaccines in 2013, the Changsheng vaccine scandal in 2018, and use of expired polio vaccines in 2019.

In response to rumors that the government will relax quarantine lengths for Taiwanese businessmen who take the Chinese-made vaccines, the MAC on Tuesday stated that the Central Epidemic Control Center (CECC) began implementing stricter epidemic control measures on Dec. 1. Included in these new regulations are stricter mask laws, bolstered notifications and testing, and stricter border quarantine measures. The MAC emphasized that all arrivals still must go through a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

As for visitors who receive vaccines in the future, the MAC stated that it will evaluate its isolation and quarantine requirements for arrivals from China based on an overall assessment based on assessments by epidemic prevention professionals. In the meantime, it advised Taiwanese citizens living in China to pay close attention to all information on the safety risks of the Chinese vaccines, including doubts among the international medical community’s doubts over the accuracy of Chinese data and the efficacy of the shot, and carefully consider the “necessity” of administering inoculations at this stage.