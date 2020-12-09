Alexa
US House of Representatives passes defense bill supportive of Taiwan

House passes National Defense Authorization Act 2021

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/09 18:00
US, Taiwan flag (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday (Dec. 8) passed the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes two provisions supporting Taiwan.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the 2021 NDAA Tuesday evening with 335 votes in favor of the bill and 78 votes against it. The Senate is expected to vote on it later this week. The bill must be passed by the Senate and sent to the White House for President Trump’s approval before it becomes law.

The parts of the bill related to Taiwan include a section calling for continued arms sales to the country, a “timely review and response” to Taiwan’s request for defense articles, and to expand the bilateral military partnership. The section also suggests increased medical security cooperation, including research and production of vaccines and joint conferences with scientists and experts.

The other section protects Taiwanese citizens from discrimination during employment decisions at international financial organizations.

In addition to supporting Taiwan, the bill also establishes the "Pacific Deterrence Initiative" to enhance America’s defense posture, assure allies and partners, and increase capability and readiness in the Indo-Pacific region.

However, before the House of Representatives convened in the morning, President Trump called on Republican representatives via Twitter to oppose NDAA 2021 and threatened that if the bill passed, he would veto it. The president said that the bill must include provisions that terminate section 230 of the Communications Correction Act, preserve America’s national monuments, allows 5G technology, and reduces troop numbers abroad.

House Chairman of the Armed Forces Committee Adam Smith stated that if Trump vetoed NDAA 2021, the House of Representatives would not rule out a meeting to overturn the president's veto.
