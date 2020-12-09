Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Cybersecurity firm FireEye says was hacked by nation state

By  Associated Press
2020/12/09 06:11
Cybersecurity firm FireEye says was hacked by nation state

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — Prominent cybersecurity firm FireEye said Tuesday it was hacked by what it believes was a national government.

The attacker targeted and stole assessment tools that FireEye uses to test its customers' security and which mimic the methods used by hackers, the company said.

“I’ve concluded we are witnessing an attack by a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities," FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia said in a statement. “This attack is different from the tens of thousands of incidents we have responded to throughout the years."

The company didn't identify who it thought was responsible. The stolen “Red Team” tools could be dangerous in the wrong hands, though FireEye said there's no indication they have been used. The company said it has developed countermeasures to protect its customers and others.

Based in Milpitas, California, the publicly traded cybersecurity company has been on the front lines of investigating sophisticated hacking groups, including attempts tied to Russian groups to break into state and local governments in the U.S. that administer elections.

It said it is investigating the attack in coordination with the FBI and other partners such as Microsoft, which has its own cybersecurity team.

Updated : 2020-12-10 03:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Taiwan rated only country in Asia with open civic space in 2020
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ