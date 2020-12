Titans place receiver Adam Humphries on injured reserve

Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) intercepts a pass after cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) knocked it out of the hands of Tennessee Titan... Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) intercepts a pass after cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) knocked it out of the hands of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries, on the ground, in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans put wide receiver Adam Humphries on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after he played his first game after a month in the concussion protocol.

The Titans also put punter Trevor Daniel from the practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Humphries got a concussion when he was hit in a loss to Cincinnati on Nov. 1, and he missed the next four games before clearing the concussion protocol last week. He also missed the win over Buffalo while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He has 23 catches for 228 yards and two TDs this season.

The receiver played in the Titans' 41-35 loss to Cleveland on Sunday, catching one of four passes thrown to him. One pass went out of his hands to a Browns defensive back for an interception late in the third quarter. Humphries will be able to return to the active roster for the regular-season finale Jan. 3 at Houston.

