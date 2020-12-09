Lazio advances in CL for 1st time in 20 years with 2-2 draw

Brugge's Eder Balanta, left, and Lazio's Lucas Leiva fight for the ball during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugg... Brugge's Eder Balanta, left, and Lazio's Lucas Leiva fight for the ball during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugge, at the Rome Olympic Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Brugge's Ruud Vormer celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio a... Brugge's Ruud Vormer celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugge, at the Rome Olympic Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Brugge's Ruud Vormer celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugge,... Brugge's Ruud Vormer celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugge, at the Rome Olympic Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Brugge's Hans Vanaken, 2nd from right, scores his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugge, at ... Brugge's Hans Vanaken, 2nd from right, scores his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugge, at the Rome Olympic Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Brugge's Hans Vanaken, center, celebrates with Eder Balanta after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League, group F soccer match betwee... Brugge's Hans Vanaken, center, celebrates with Eder Balanta after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugge, at the Rome Olympic Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Brugge's manager Philippe Clement stands under a pouring rain during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugge, at the ... Brugge's manager Philippe Clement stands under a pouring rain during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugge, at the Rome Olympic Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot, during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugg... Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot, during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugge, at the Rome Olympic Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Brugge's goalkeeper Simon Mignolet fails to save the ball for Lazio's oaquin Correa to score, during the Champions League, group F soccer match betwee... Brugge's goalkeeper Simon Mignolet fails to save the ball for Lazio's oaquin Correa to score, during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugge, at the Rome Olympic Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Lazio's Joaquin Correa celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal, during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brug... Lazio's Joaquin Correa celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal, during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugge, at the Rome Olympic Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Lazio's Ciro Immobile, 2nd from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League, group F soccer match be... Lazio's Ciro Immobile, 2nd from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugge, at the Rome Olympic Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal, during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugge, a... Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal, during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Lazio and Club Brugge, at the Rome Olympic Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

ROME (AP) — Lazio advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after drawing 2-2 at home to 10-man Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Brugge midfielder Ruud Vormer canceled out Joaquín Correa’s early opener but Ciro Immobile won and converted a penalty to restore Lazio’s lead before visiting defender Eduard Sobol was sent off at the end of the first half.

However, Hans Vanaken headed in the equalizer 14 minutes from time to set up a tense finale.

Charles De Ketelaere hit the crossbar for Brugge in stoppage time but the Belgian side had to settle for third and a place in the Europa League.

Lazio finished second in Group F, two points above Brugge and three below already-qualified Borussia Dortmund, which won 2-1 at Zenit St. Petersburg.

Lazio knew that it just needed to avoid defeat against Brugge to qualify for the next round for the first time since 2000-01.

But the Italian side attacked from the start and took the lead in the 12th minute when Simon Mignolet could only parry Luis Alberto’s shot and Correa tucked home the rebound.

Brugge leveled three minutes later with an almost identical goal as Pepe Reina spilled Noa Lang’s snapshot and Vormer rushed in to follow up.

Lazio restored its lead in the 27th after Clinton Mata clumsily tackled Immobile. The European Golden Shoe winner dusted himself down to stroke the resulting penalty into the bottom right corner for his 10th goal in his past nine matches.

Brugge’s chances diminished six minutes from halftime as Sobol was sent off following a second yellow card. Sobol had been fortunate to avoid a second booking five minutes earlier and it appeared as if Brugge coach Philippe Clement was about to take him off before he saw red.

Lazio surged forward after the break, trying to kill off the match as the rain poured down in Rome.

Immobile should have done so but he uncharacteristically fired over the bar.

Instead it was the undermanned Brugge which scored as Vormer turned provider with a precise cross from the right which Vanaken powerfully headed in.

___

