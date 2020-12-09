Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Man whose arrest sparked Wisconsin protest pleads guilty

By  Associated Press
2020/12/09 02:02
Man whose arrest sparked Wisconsin protest pleads guilty

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man whose arrest last summer ignited a violent protest in downtown Madison has pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors and has been sentenced to time already spent behind bars.

Devonere Johnson, 29, entered the pleas Monday to resisting arrest, criminal damage to property and two counts of disorderly conduct in a plea deal with the Dane County district attorney, the State Journal reported.

Johnson didn't make a statement in court Monday, but said at an earlier hearing that he had learned self-control during his time in jail.

The disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges relate to threatening business owners, creating disturbances and resisting officers who were trying to arrest him June 23.

Johnson was charged with criminal damage for spray-painting graffiti on the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial on the state Capitol grounds. He was ordered to pay $208 in restitution for the damage.

Johnson’s arrest sparked a protest during which two statues on the Capitol grounds were toppled, an attempt to burn the City-County Building was made and a state senator was assaulted.

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ