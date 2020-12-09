Alexa
AP source: Qatar in Euro World Cup qualifying for friendlies

By ROB HARRIS , AP Global Soccer Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/09 01:26
Qatar will gain more match experience ahead of hosting the World Cup by joining the qualifying group featuring European champion Portugal to play friendlies, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The arrangement provides Asian champion Qatar with 10 friendlies in Europe ahead of the 2022 World Cup, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

Opponents in Group A include Serbia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan. Qatar is joining the only five-team qualifying group not featuring the UEFA Nations League finalists, while the other groups in Europe contain six sides.

Qatar receives an automatic berth as host.

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:45 GMT+08:00

