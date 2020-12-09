Alexa
Apple Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/09 00:55
Apple Books US Bestseller List - 12/06/20 - Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama - 9781524763183 - (Crown)

2. Deadly Cross by James Patterson - 9780316497992 - (Little, Brown and Company)

3. My Brother’s Roommate by Kendall Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Kendall Ryan, LLC)

4. Daylight by David Baldacci - 9781538761687 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Last Flight by Julie Clark - 9781728215730 - (Sourcebooks, Inc)

6. Playing Dirty by Liliana Hart - No ISBN Available - (7th Press)

7. A Warm Heart in Winter by J.R. Ward - 9781982159719 - (Gallery Books)

8. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly - 9780316498029 - (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline - 9781524761356 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham - 9780385545976 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:44 GMT+08:00

