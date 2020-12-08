Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Monte Morris agrees to 3-year, $27M extension with Nuggets

By  Associated Press
2020/12/08 23:53
Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) drives ahead of Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green (14) during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff baske...
Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard (39) during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff bask...
Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) and Jamal Murray (27) celebrate after Murray dunked against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of Ga...

Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) drives ahead of Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green (14) during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff baske...

Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard (39) during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff bask...

Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) and Jamal Murray (27) celebrate after Murray dunked against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of Ga...

DENVER (AP) — Guard Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension with Denver Nuggets.

His agent, Ron Shade, confirmed the deal Tuesday. It's fully guaranteed with incentives that can move it closer to $9.5 million per year.

Morris is coming off a regular season in which he averaged 9 points and 3.5 assists per game. He played a big role during Denver's postseason run to the Western Conference finals, where the Nuggets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 25-year-old Morris was a second-round draft pick in 2017 out of Iowa State. He has become a reliable part of coach Michael Malone's rotation over the past few seasons.

Morris dressed in all 82 games during the 2018-19 season. He averaged 10.4 points and 3.6 assists.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ