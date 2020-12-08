Monte Morris agrees to 3-year, $27M extension with Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) and Jamal Murray (27) celebrate after Murray dunked against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of Ga... Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) and Jamal Murray (27) celebrate after Murray dunked against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference final Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard (39) during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff bask... Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard (39) during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) drives ahead of Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green (14) during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff baske... Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) drives ahead of Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green (14) during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

DENVER (AP) — Guard Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension with Denver Nuggets.

His agent, Ron Shade, confirmed the deal Tuesday. It's fully guaranteed with incentives that can move it closer to $9.5 million per year.

Morris is coming off a regular season in which he averaged 9 points and 3.5 assists per game. He played a big role during Denver's postseason run to the Western Conference finals, where the Nuggets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 25-year-old Morris was a second-round draft pick in 2017 out of Iowa State. He has become a reliable part of coach Michael Malone's rotation over the past few seasons.

Morris dressed in all 82 games during the 2018-19 season. He averaged 10.4 points and 3.6 assists.

