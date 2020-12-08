Alexa
Billy Porter to join New Year's Eve show from Times Square

By The Associated Press , NEW YORK, Associated Press
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, actor Billy Porter attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre in New York. Porter will joi...

Last New Year's Eve, Billy Porter was working in New Orleans. This year he'll still be working — but in New York City.

The “Pose” star will join Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale on ABC in Times Square on Dec. 31 for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.” The broadcast is closed to the public due to the pandemic.

“2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” said Seacrest in a statement. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

Porter made his debut on the program last year, taking over from Hale as co-host in New Orleans and performing several songs. As with last year, Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities.

Last year, Porter became the first openly gay man to win an Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series for his role in “Pose.” He also has a Grammy and a Tony for his work on the musical “Kinky Boots.”

