By  Associated Press
2020/12/08 23:00
NFL Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 306
Miami 8 4 0 .667 303 212
New England 6 6 0 .500 274 255
N.Y. Jets 0 12 0 .000 180 353
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 8 4 0 .667 328 273
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 359 326
Houston 4 8 0 .333 288 323
Jacksonville 1 11 0 .083 251 352
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 11 1 0 .917 334 211
Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321
Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 282 214
Cincinnati 2 9 1 .208 237 308
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 11 1 0 .917 370 254
Las Vegas 7 5 0 .583 323 347
Denver 4 8 0 .333 225 320
L.A. Chargers 3 9 0 .250 277 345
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 5 7 0 .417 231 265
Washington 5 7 0 .417 264 260
Philadelphia 3 8 1 .292 253 307
Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 347 241
Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280
Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 311 302
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 379 299
Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 319 329
Chicago 5 7 0 .417 246 284
Detroit 5 7 0 .417 286 358
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 301 243
Seattle 8 4 0 .667 353 321
Arizona 6 6 0 .500 332 296
San Francisco 5 7 0 .417 285 288

___

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 41, Tennessee 35

Detroit 34, Chicago 30

Indianapolis 26, Houston 20

Las Vegas 31, N.Y. Jets 28

Miami 19, Cincinnati 7

Minnesota 27, Jacksonville 24, OT

New Orleans 21, Atlanta 16

L.A. Rams 38, Arizona 28

N.Y. Giants 17, Seattle 12

Green Bay 30, Philadelphia 16

New England 45, L.A. Chargers 0

Kansas City 22, Denver 16

Open: Carolina, Tampa Bay

Monday's Games

Washington 23, Pittsburgh 17

Buffalo 34, San Francisco 24

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Baltimore, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10

New England at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14

Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:41 GMT+08:00

