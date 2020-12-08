NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|333
|306
|Miami
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|303
|212
|New England
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|274
|255
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|12
|0
|.000
|180
|353
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|328
|273
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|359
|326
|Houston
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|288
|323
|Jacksonville
|1
|11
|0
|.083
|251
|352
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|11
|1
|0
|.917
|334
|211
|Cleveland
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|306
|321
|Baltimore
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|282
|214
|Cincinnati
|2
|9
|1
|.208
|237
|308
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|11
|1
|0
|.917
|370
|254
|Las Vegas
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|323
|347
|Denver
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|225
|320
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|277
|345
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|231
|265
|Washington
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|264
|260
|Philadelphia
|3
|8
|1
|.292
|253
|307
|Dallas
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|251
|359
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|347
|241
|Tampa Bay
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|344
|280
|Atlanta
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|311
|302
|Carolina
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|280
|300
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|379
|299
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|319
|329
|Chicago
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|246
|284
|Detroit
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|286
|358
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|301
|243
|Seattle
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|353
|321
|Arizona
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|332
|296
|San Francisco
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|285
|288
___
Cleveland 41, Tennessee 35
Detroit 34, Chicago 30
Indianapolis 26, Houston 20
Las Vegas 31, N.Y. Jets 28
Miami 19, Cincinnati 7
Minnesota 27, Jacksonville 24, OT
New Orleans 21, Atlanta 16
L.A. Rams 38, Arizona 28
N.Y. Giants 17, Seattle 12
Green Bay 30, Philadelphia 16
New England 45, L.A. Chargers 0
Kansas City 22, Denver 16
Open: Carolina, Tampa Bay
Washington 23, Pittsburgh 17
Buffalo 34, San Francisco 24
Dallas at Baltimore, 8:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.