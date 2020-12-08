Alexa
  1. Home

Poland, Hungary face growing calls to drop EU budget veto

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/12/08 12:52
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki stand united on the budget veto

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki stand united on the budget veto

Poland and Hungary faced more calls on Tuesday to drop their veto of the European Union's budget, with time short before the current budget runs out at the end of the year.

Three former Polish presidents have joined the chorus of those urging the release of the funds, which include a massive stimulus package to counteract the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter cited by the AFP news agency, Lech Walesa, Aleksander Kwasniewski and Bronislaw Komorowski said such a veto would be justified only if the budget were unfair to Poland. However, as the Polish government had itself helped negotiate it, that was not the case, they wrote.

"That is why we call on the Polish president, prime minister and the government to stop blackmailing the other EU members with a veto of the budget," the letter said.

Spat over rule of law

Warsaw and Budapest have blocked the €1.1 trillion ($1.3 trillion) budget and accompanying €750 billion stimulus fund because they object to making the funds conditional on respect for the rule of law and democratic standards. Both countries are under investigation for running afoul of EU rules by undermining the independence of the judiciary and the freedom of the press.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Balszczak on Tuesday reiterated his country's position, telling a public broadcaster that "the conditionality mechanism in its present shape is unacceptable for Poland."

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has also confirmed that Budapest will stand shoulder to shoulder with Poland. After meeting his Polish counterpart in Brussels on Monday, he said in a Facebook video that "we have affirmed that we stand by each other."

Looking for another solution

The EU appears likely to seek an alternative way of releasing the funds if Poland and Hungary do not come round. A senior EU diplomat said the 25 other member states would be prepared to start a process excluding the two central European states, with a videoconference of European affairs ministers scheduled for Tuesday.

German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth said that the budget and stimulus fund should be made accessible without delay.

"It would be irresponsible to further delay essential support to our citizens. We need to rapidly unlock the financial support that is so critical for many member states," he said.

tj/dr (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ