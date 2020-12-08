Milestone Qualifies Infortrend with XProtect VMS that Delivers the Optimal Surveillance Solution

TAIPEI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, has received Milestone XProtect video management software (VMS) certificate for its highly integrated storage server EonServ 5000 Gen2. This bundle brings the comprehensive, easy-to-operate, and high-performance IT infrastructure for high-quality surveillance footage.

EonServ 5000 Gen2 is a hybrid server storage with the best cost-performance ratio. Equipped with 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i3/Xeon E processor, 64GB memory capacity, and 12Gb/s SAS interface, it supports hundreds of recording cameras in surveillance applications. For easy deployment and maintenance, EonServ 5000 Gen2 adopted cableless modular hardware design and removable slot for OS disk. To deliver an integrated and reliable video surveillance solution for high quality video recording and archiving, Infortrend has formed technology alliance with major VMS providers, including Milestone Systems.

Milestone Systems is the world leader of open platform IP-surveillance software and has more than 150,000 global installations. Its XProtect products are user-friendly, yet powerful, and designed in an open architecture so that users can integrate their systems with various IP-cameras, encoders, and digital video recorders which suit better for their business needs. EonServ 5000 Gen2 NVR platforms, including EonServ 5012 (2U 12-bay) and EonServ 5016 (3U 16-bay) models, are certified as Milestone XProtect-ready appliances. They can host XProtect Recording Servers and provide capacity for both the live video database and long-term archiving within a Milestone XProtect VMS surveillance system. Based on test results, the solution provides high performance with the selected hard drive configuration and supports a large number of cameras depending on resolution sets.

"System integrators and surveillance systems operators, who deploy EonServ 5000 Gen2 as a storage server with Milestone XProtect VMS, can totally rely on their system when it comes to speed, performance, and quality of recording and archiving videos," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

