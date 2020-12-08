Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tesla seeks to raise another $5B in stock offering

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/08 22:16
FILE - This May 12, 2020 file photo photo shows the Tesla plant in Fremont, Calif. Tesla is looking to raise up to $5 billion in capital through a sto...

FILE - This May 12, 2020 file photo photo shows the Tesla plant in Fremont, Calif. Tesla is looking to raise up to $5 billion in capital through a sto...

Tesla is looking to raise up to $5 billion in capital through a stock offering as the electrical vehicle and solar panel maker seeks to take advantage of strong demand for its products.

This is the second such move for the company in three months. In September Tesla said that it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of common shares just one day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect.

Similar to its prior capital raise, Tesla Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that the stock sales would be made “from time to time." The stock will be sold through 10 different brokerage houses, and each will get up to a 0.25% commission.

Wedbush's Daniel Ives said in a client note that the current move makes sense given the strong rally in the company's shares and investors' keen interest in the electric vehicle market.

Tesla's stock has exploded this year, growing more than 600%. The shares closed up 7% on Monday at $641.76.

The Palo Alto, California-based company headed by Elon Musk has to finance some big-ticket capital spending this year because it’s building a new factory in Germany and has plans for an additional plant outside of Austin, Texas. It’s also gearing up to roll out its new “Cybertruck” pickup and a semi sometime next year.

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ